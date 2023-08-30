Panmure's Cheyanne Rohan has credited a strong and united club culture for her brilliant individual season in the Warrnambool and District league B grade in 2023.
The experienced Bulldog, who joined the club six years ago, said she was thrilled to take out the B grade league best and fairest award on Wednesday night at the Warrnambool Greyhound Club, polling 29 votes including eight best-on-court matches to capture the attention of the umpires.
Rohan just pipped Nirranda's Kaitlin Willsher on 27 votes for the top award.
"I'm first of all honoured and absolutely lost for words to be honest. I definitely didn't think I'd poll as well as I have," Rohan told The Standard.
"It's obviously a nice thing, but am lost for words and can't really believe it.
"As a group we were having a really good season but individually I didn't expect where I ended up.
"Each week is different I guess, you probably think about the things you did wrong after every game than what you did right so it's nice."
Rohan, who says she has played netball all of her life, joined the Bulldogs in 2017 and hasn't looked back, enjoying every minute at the club and the opportunities that have opened up for her as a player and person.
"I haven't been able to leave, I just love it. I love the culture at the club, they're willing to give everyone a go and it's a great bunch of boys and girls involved," she said.
"We strive to be better as a club."
