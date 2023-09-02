Warrnambool College students will make up for lost time when they arrive in Indonesia to a jam-packed itinerary full of cultural experiences this month.
It will be the first time in more than four years the college has hosted an overseas trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The language students from years nine to 12 depart for the trip-of-a-lifetime on September 14 and for many it will be their first time travelling outside Victoria.
Indonesian teacher Bec Burchell said 24 students and five staff were heading away and there was lots of interest for this year's trip.
"We're really excited," Ms Burchell said. "For the last 30 years the college has offered international tours to complement our French and Indonesian language programs and obviously we haven't been able to do any since 2019 with COVID so we're really exited to be able to do this one.
"It's exiting times and it really gives students an authentic and inspiring opportunity to connect with their peers and to experience the cultures and the languages they're studying first hand."
She said they will be based in Yogyakarta in central Java where the college's two Indonesian sister schools were located. One has been its sister school for 30 years, while the relationship with the other facility is relatively new, going for about eight years.
Many of the south-west students have already teamed up with and been in contact with their sister school buddies ahead of the overseas trip when they'll meet in person.
During the 10-day trip they students will tour the city, Sultan's Palace and the historic eighth century Buddhist temple Borobudur and Prambanan, a ninth century Hindu temple.
Ms Burchell said the group would also tour religious sites to help them better understand Indonesia's diversity and would visit local villages, including a Batik village, markets, a silversmith and attend a cooking class.
"It's a very busy itinerary," she said. "We're packing a lot in."
She said the trip was great timing for the year 12 students in the lead-up to their final exams later in the year.
"They'll be doing some extra language classes as well because they've got their oral language exams for the VCE as soon as they get home so it's fantastic for them. It will really help them to prepare," she said.
Ms Burchell said while the students were looking forward to the trip some children and parents were a little nervous and the college had been running pre-departure classes in preparation.
"Families are always so excited when we can take students beyond the classroom and apply their learning into real-life situations," she said.
"A lot of them haven't been overseas or interstate before. We've been running pre-departure classes all term to help them get ready and we're just about heading off."
Ms Burchell said as part of the classes they'd talked about culture shock, provided background knowledge about the sites and schools they'll visit, as well information about Indonesian cuisine, money and a packing list for the trip.
"It's a really good chance for the students from different year levels to interact and get to know each other before the tour."
