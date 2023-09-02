The Standard
Warrnambool College students prepare to head to Indonesia

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 2 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:10pm
Warrnambool College students Ethan McConnell,15, Zachary Leslie-Thom, 17, Chris O'Meara, 15, and Jasmine Mehme, 14, will travel to Indonesia for the first overseas school trip in more than four years. The language students are holding wayang, traditional Indonesian puppets. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool College students will make up for lost time when they arrive in Indonesia to a jam-packed itinerary full of cultural experiences this month.

