2023 Esam Medal: Merrivale's Chantelle Moloney wins A reserve's best

Updated August 30 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 8:00pm
Merrivale's Chantelle Moloney won the A reserve best and fairest. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Merrivale netballer Chantelle Moloney hinted back surgery could be the secret to her blistering form after she cruised to a landslide win in Wednesday's Warrnambool and District league A reserve vote count.

