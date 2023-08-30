Merrivale netballer Chantelle Moloney hinted back surgery could be the secret to her blistering form after she cruised to a landslide win in Wednesday's Warrnambool and District league A reserve vote count.
The gun Tiger polled 37 votes across the season, finishing 14-votes clear of runner-up Thalia Coates from Nirranda (23).
Moloney said she was feeling 100 per cent better after having the surgery last year.
"I had a back surgery last August. They must have like built me a new back and I'm ready to go," she said with a laugh.
"100 per cent I feel heaps better now."
The defender, who was elevated to the Tigers' A grade side later in the year and featured in its second semi-final win last week, said she wasn't expecting to do so well in the count.
"Very, very surprising," she said.
"Definitely did not think that I would get that many votes but obviously I was nice to a few umpires.
"I can like name 20 people better than me in the A reserves. I must have been nice to a few good people."
Moloney will take the court in the A reserve preliminary final against Russells Creek on Saturday.
She would love to play in the A grade decider a week later.
"Hopefully they don't drop me for the grand final," she said.
