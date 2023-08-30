A new research-based reading approach has led to "amazing" progress among King's College's youngest students with the new techniques to be rolled out across its junior classes from next year.
Head of teaching and learning Carin Wills began researching various literacy programs last year in order to determine the most effective methods to teach children to read.
"There is a lot of research out there now - what science says is the best way to teach students to read, bringing that research into the classroom and making it practical for teachers to be able to use," Mrs Wills said.
"As part of my role I look into research and best practice - not just what resources to teach with but how to use those resources."
She contacted Dyslexia Australia and Speld Victoria to get their recommendations and spent months researching a shortlist of 10 programs to see what would best suit their students' needs.
"There's not one thing we've brought in but quite a few things and we've got that mix right. The kids are just taking off and it's so exciting to see."
She said the main program they'd adopted, Promoting Literacy Development, was developed in Perth by speech therapists, occupational therapists and teachers, "which brings so much more knowledge to that space".
In July the college introduced the research-based practices and she said they hadn't looked back, with teachers and students excited about the new methods and the results they were seeing.
"The teachers are keen and we're getting the resources right and they're evidence based and research based. It's just been a really positive experience for these kids," she said.
"Often, the kids who are at or or above, they'll progress with whatever you give them but with this it feels like every student is making progress.
"To be able to say every student is making progress and they're meeting targets in August we had set for them for the end of prep, I think 'wow they're going to be well on their way to great literacy learning by the end of this year'.
"Since bringing them in the kids have made so much progress in decoding skills - so being able to know letter sounds and put those sounds together to be able to read words.
"I did an assessment with them at the end of term two and then about six weeks later and the improvement was just amazing.
"I've been here since 2005, nearing 20 years, and I've never seen kids learning as quickly as I have with this new direction we're heading in. It's really exciting."
She said the college began trailing the new methods in years prep, 1 and 2 this year and once the individual teachers saw the results they were "very keen to jump on board."
Mrs Wills said there would be a whole-junior-school literacy rollout from next year.
"My goal was to bring it in next year from years prep to six but we've just gone early on years prep, 1 and 2," she said.
"There's so many kids out there who struggle to read and I think if we can get research-based practices in the classrooms to help them then it's going to make all the difference.
"It's a subject I'm really passionate about and I think let's get the word out there. I'd love to talk to other schools and teachers if they're keen to find out more."
