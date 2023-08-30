A man sexually-assaulted a six-year-old a decade after he was first convicted of child sex offences.
Steven Wennen, formerly of Hamilton, appeared via video link from the Hopkins Correctional Facility in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 30.
He pleaded guilty to two charges of an indecent act with a child under 16.
The court heard the offending happened between 2013 and 2014 when Wennen developing a friendship with the boy.
The police prosecutor told the court Wennen's offending caused behavioural changes in the boy when he became a teenager and the mother noticed her son was sad all the time.
The boy later disclosed the abuse to his mother in a heartfelt letter and Wennen was interviewed by police in October 2022.
The victim, now a teenager, read his victim impact statement to the court and said the offending had left him overcome with feelings of shame, embarrassment and self hatred.
He said since disclosing the abuse he had begun seeing a psychologist who had diagnosed him with post traumatic stress disorder.
The boy said prior to getting professional help he began drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana at a young age and stopped going to school.
He said getting help was good because he wanted to live a normal life but also bad because he had to relive memories which filled him with shame and disgust.
"The offending still affects me to this day," he said.
He said he no longer had friendships with people his own age because he found it difficult to trust people.
He said since telling his family he had received lots of love and support and he now had a full-time job.
"I will continue to work through my trauma and never let what Steve did to me define who I become," he said.
Wennen's defence counsel Talia Tringali said her client had an intellectual disability, a major depressive disorder and a pedophilic disorder.
The prosecutor called for an immediate prison term given the age of the victim at the time of the offending and the victim's vulnerability.
The court heard Wennen had three pages for prior offending including a charge of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under 16 in 2003.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said what aggravated the seriousness of the offending was the young age of the boy at the time.
He said courts were far more attuned to the harm this type of offences caused.
He said Wennen had heard an articulated victim impact statement. He said there was a huge power imbalance between a 32-year-old man and six-year-old and the offending had caused profound harm.
Wennen was convicted and sentenced to 12 months jail and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.
But for his plea of guilty he would have been sentenced to 18 months jail.
