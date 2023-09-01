An outstanding lifestyle overlooking the ocean

With an address in a prized location, and a holding of just under five acres, the "home is strategically perched on top of the hill," Matt said.
It was "built by one of Warrnambool's leading builders for his own family".
The bespoke two storey home has many interesting design features, including a striking timber cantilevered wing - which includes the main bedroom with walk-in robes and a stunning ensuite upstairs - that deliberately protrudes out towards the sea to capture light and the view.
Downstairs, the formal entrance has natural blackbutt timber floors and a solid Bluestone wall stretching all the way up to the second storey roof line.
"A highlight is the open plan kitchen, dining and living room overlooking the manicured gardens, acreage and opening to the north-facing outdoor entertaining area and heated indoor swimming pool."
The kitchen incorporates a blend of timber and stone, and hidden behind a matching blackbutt timber door is a butler's pantry.
The outdoor entertaining area - which is tiled and also has a timber lined ceiling - includes an outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven, a built-in barbecue and electric blinds to enclose the space.
"Another gem is the ample storage behind the glass bi-fold doors with built-in cabinetry for the pool towels, toys and cushions."
The ground level has three spacious bedrooms - each with a built-in robe - along with a guest powder room accessed off the outdoor entertaining area. There's also a "stunning fully-tiled family bathroom, a genuine office with built-in cabinetry ideal for working from home or as a fifth bedroom, and a formal lounge room with feature gas log fire."
A floating timber staircase leads up to a huge living room with a built-in bar/kitchenette, a guest bathroom and a balcony.
There's also "an oversized double garage with its own gym room, a tennis court with a courtside hut, a second double garage for the caravan and boat, a huge 30x15m shed with roller doors, a bore, and four fully-fenced and watered paddocks for your livestock."
