A Warrnambool teen's gold medal performance headlined an impressive showing from south-west martial artists at the Australian Brazillian Jiu Jitsu Championships in Melbourne.
Emma Macmillan, who trains with coach David Gibb at Warrnambool's Spartan Martial Arts, was crowned Australian champion in the under 16, under 69 kilograms, blue-belt division on August 27, 2023.
A proud Gibb was thrilled with Macmillan's success.
"This is a huge achievement for Emma as the blue-belt division is as high level as you can compete as a 16-year-old," he told The Standard.
"Two matches, two wins, (she) didn't drop one point the whole tournament."
Macmillan, who was named Victorian champion earlier this year, also coaches kids' Jiu Jitsu in Warrnambool and Port Fairy.
"She is an amazing little ambassador for women's sport," Gibb said.
Warrnambool Brazilian Jiu Jitsu also had success at the two-day, weekend tournament, with nine of the club's members competing, collecting a total of 10 medals.
On day one, Matt Roussac claimed gold, becoming the Australian champion in the masters 3, purple-belt, ultra heavy-weight division and took bronze in the masters 3, purple-belt absolute division.
The gold medal continued a strong year for Roussac, who won gold at the Victorian championships in May in the same division, as well as silver in the absolute category.
Tim McHutchison clinched bronze medals in the masters 3, white-belt, ultra heavy-weight division and white-belt absolute division.
Brett Ruiz also scored a bronze in the masters 2, white-belt, medium heavy-weight division while head coach Luke Palmer took bronze in the masters 3, purple-belt, ultra heavy-weight division and silver in the master 3, purple-belt absolute division.
On day two, Julian McHutchison competed in the kids under 13, yellow belt division where he won a bronze medal.
Roussac also competed on Sunday, taking out gold in the purple-belt 97kg-plus no-gi division as well as the purple-belt no-gi absolute division.
Also on Sunday at Hammers Gym in Nunawading, Spartan had 10 students compete at a Muay Thai kickboxing tournament.
The team registered five wins, three losses, one draw and one no-contest, with one of their winners aged just 15.
"(The results were) a big accomplishment for a Warrnambool Club," Gibb said.
