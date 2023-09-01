A Cape Bridgewater resident says it's inevitable offshore wind farms will go ahead off the south-west coast but wants to see a "balanced" discussion about where they go ahead.
Michael Byrne, a farmer, also says a massive housing and infrastructure spend was needed.
Mr Byrne said since the wind zone was announced by federal government Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen in June it had been "a yes and no campaign".
"We're basically missing the point," he said.
"It's going to happen.
"While we are talking about yes and no we are not debating what Minister Bowen is asking."
Mr Byrne said the minister wasn't looking at the yes or no case but which specific sites should be deleted from the wind zone map.
"I just want to change the discussion a little bit in seeking the right balance," he said.
Mr Byrne said he believed in climate change, and that offshore wind farms had a role.
He said he believed the proposed Alinta project that had been announced to supply offshore wind power to the smelter would go ahead.
"I live at Cape Bridgewater and I have them in my backyard," he said.
"If you've got them in your backyard, I don't think it's fair that someone should then ask to put them in the front yard.
"I don't want four or five projects because they're that close. It would be over the top."
Mr Byrne said there was a lack of direct consultation with the community on the proposed zone - which stretches from Warrnambool to Port MacDonnell in South Australia.
He has put in a submission, and called for Mr Bowen to meet with people in Portland who "are front and centre" of the proposed zone.
He said ensuring there was enough infrastructure to support any offshore windfarm projects needed to be addressed.
"We've got a chronic housing shortage, doctor shortage, nurse shortage, childcare shortage. We've got shortages in everything. That's one reason to say one project at a time," he said.
Mr Byrne said companies would be challenged just to build one offshore wind farm let alone more unless the state and federal governments stepped in to do a "massive housing build".
The state government this week announced $100,000 for housing provider DEC Housing to create a business case to determine the town's future housing needs.
Engagement with the local community is under way and will be completed by the end of the year.
Once complete, the organisation will use the business case to help secure private investment to build more housing in Portland.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said there was no more important issue right now than housing.
"We're making sure the Portland community have more choice and housing opportunity for the future," she said.
Australian Energy Infrastructure commissioner Andrew Dyer said there was a long road ahead for offshore wind farms and he had been contacted by people concerned about other wind zones.
He said onshore wind farms tend to take about 10 years to get up and running, and he had advised the government to look to 2035 rather than 2030 to have confidence that there would be enough power replace the loss of coal-fire powerstation.
