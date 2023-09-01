The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Balance needed in windfarm debate off Portland coast

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 1 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offshore wind farms are being considered for the south-west coast. Picture file
Offshore wind farms are being considered for the south-west coast. Picture file

A Cape Bridgewater resident says it's inevitable offshore wind farms will go ahead off the south-west coast but wants to see a "balanced" discussion about where they go ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.