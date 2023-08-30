The Standard
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell says Victorian government 'hiding' road contracts

By Ben Silvester
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:00pm
The Victorian government has rewritten more than $1 billion in road maintenance contracts, but never announced the changes publicly.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has attacked the state government's non-announcement of $1 billion in road maintenance contracts as a "sly" attempt to conceal its own incompetence and says she fears Victoria's major road repairs budget has been "slashed".

