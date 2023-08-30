South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has attacked the state government's non-announcement of $1 billion in road maintenance contracts as a "sly" attempt to conceal its own incompetence and says she fears Victoria's major road repairs budget has been "slashed".
The government tore up its previous contracts for areas of regional Victoria including the south-west in late 2022 and early 2023, replacing the documents with tough new performance-driven agreements. But the overhaul bypassed the media because the government never announced it.
Ms Britnell applauded the new contracts but said the lack of fanfare showed the government knew the previous arrangements hadn't been up to scratch.
"For several years I have been calling out that government contracts have not had accountability measures in place. There has been no monitoring and supervision of the work, and the work has been clearly failing," Ms Britnell said.
"The rewriting of this contract is a clear admission from Daniel Andrews that the original contracts were never working in the first place".
The Standard asked the government why the billion-dollar contracts, which in its own words brought a "new model for road maintenance delivery across regional Victoria", hadn't been announced publicly. A spokesperson declined to provide an attributable response, but indicated the tender agreements were publicly available on the government's tenders portal.
Ms Britnell said it was unacceptable for the government to conceal more than $1 billion in spending from Victorian taxpayers.
"This is a sly attempt to once again hide how Victorians are paying for the inability of Daniel Andrews to manage contracts and projects," she said.
The Standard asked the government whether it was a concern the new tenders had gone to the same major construction firms that had held the previous contracts. A spokesperson said the prior performance of the contractors hadn't been a key factor in establishing the performance-based contracts.
The government was also asked why regional Victoria didn't already have performance-driven maintenance contracts while metropolitan Melbourne did, but it declined to respond.
Ms Britnell said she also feared the budget for major road repairs like resurfacing and rehabilitation had been "slashed", with a major contractor saying the $150 million allocation had been cut by 80 per cent for 2023-24.
The state government ordinarily lists a target figure for resealing and rehabilitation in its annual budget, but the 2023 budget in May left the figure "tbc".
A government spokesperson said Department of Transport experts were "finalising and prioritising a program of maintenance work to be delivered across the state" and the figure was still unavailable.
The spokesperson said the catastrophic flooding across the state in 2022 had forced the department to push much of its planned maintenance funding into major emergency repair works.
"The October floods had a significant impact on the condition of our roads across the state, which has meant that we've had to reassess and reprioritise the way we deliver routine maintenance," the spokesperson said.
"The effort required to fix flood affected roads is immense, and we're focusing our efforts on that task in the short term while also planning a long-term program of road maintenance works."
The 2022-23 resurfacing figure had already fallen 30 per cent below its target, with 8.5 million square metres of regional road rehabilitated. The Standard understands the 2023-24 figure may be under 1 million square metres because of the severity of the damage.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.