Sportsman arrested over sex allegations

A Warrnambool sportsman has been arrested and interviewed over sexual assaults allegations.
Victoria Police media liaison has confirmed Warrnambool Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating historic sexual assaults in Warrnambool.
"Police were told the incidents occurred between 2010 and 2011," a spokeswoman said.
"A 35-year-old Warrnambool man was arrested on April 24 this year.
"He was interviewed and released pending further enquiries. The investigation remains ongoing."
It's understood a complainant went to the Warrnambool police station and made a report to sex offences and child abuse investigation team members earlier this year.
A warrant was executed at the accused accused person's home, he has been interviewed and a brief of evidence is being prepared.
Anyone with information about sex offences is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
