A Warrnambool woman who beat ovarian cancer is urging people to get behind Daffodil Day.
Hannah Catton, 26, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 24.
She had been experiencing period pain and recurring urinary tract infections for more than two years.
"It took me longer than it should have to receive a referral to a gynaecologist and from there I was misdiagnosed with a uterine fibroid after having an ultrasound," Ms Catton said.
"I was put on a waiting list for surgery and four months later, I was still waiting to be scheduled.
"It was at the point that I collapsed in pain.
"A few days later I went to the hospital and from there - after tests - I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and sent to Melbourne for surgery."
Ms Catton had a 20-centimetre tumour removed from her abdomen and had to start chemotherapy.
She encouraged people to support the Cancer Council by purchasing a daffodil on Thursday.
"The science and medicine behind cancer and cancer treatment has progressed in leaps and bounds in the past 10 years," she said.
"Without funding and awareness we wouldn't have the treatments we have available to us that save lives.
"There is still so much more progress that's needed though and funding and awareness means more lives are able to be saved."
Ms Catton, who is originally from the UK, said she believed Australia had a good health system.
But she believes there needs to be more awareness about women's health.
"Women's health world wide is something that needs improving and that improvement starts with everyone openly talking about women's health and anatomy," she said.
Ms Catton said children needed to be taught to understand their own bodies and not be ashamed to discuss symptoms they may be experiencing.
Daffodil Day will be celebrated on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
It's the 37th year Daffodil Day has been held.
