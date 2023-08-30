It's estimated that 151,000 Australians were diagnosed with cancer in 2021 - that's more than 400 a day

Almost one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85.

It's estimated that more than one million Australians are currently living with cancer, or beyond cancer

The number of new Australian cancer cases diagnosed over the period from 2020-2044 is projected to total more than 4.56 million

Around 70 per cent of people will likely survive five years after a cancer diagnosis. This is an increase from 51 per cent since the late 1980s.

The number of Australians living with or beyond cancer is expected to increase by a staggering 72 per cent in the next 22 years.