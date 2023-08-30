A WOMAN who threw metal poles and bricks at two other women has been warned it's time to draw a line underneath her behaviour.
The woman, who cannot be named due to other family violence charges, appeared in Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 30 where she pleaded guilty to a range of charges including unlawful assault, throwing a missile, injuring or endangering a person and breach of bail.
The court heard the woman went to the home of the female victim in October 2022 regarding money owed to her.
The victim went inside the house and the woman demanded the money be returned.
The woman was asked to leave and the victim grabbed a knife. The woman then picked up and threw two metal poles with one hitting the victim's four-year-old son and one hitting the victim who suffered a graze to her right eye.
The court heard the victim picked up a chainsaw and and the woman threw two bricks at the victim and another woman.
Another person attended the house and removed the woman from the scene. An ambulance was called and police photographed the injuries.
The court heard both victim's refused to make a statement and the woman told police she was attempting to collect money and was fearful when the victim produced a knife.
When interviewed she acknowledged she wanted to "smash" the victim.
The woman was charged and bailed to appear at Hamilton Magistrate's Court on February 15, 2023.
The court heard on June 27, 2023 the woman and the male victim were at a house in Duke Avenue at Hamilton and had been consuming alcohol and cannabis.
At 11pm the woman made a video call from a bedroom and the victim entered the bedroom and attempted to remove the phone.
There was a verbal argument and the woman threw a broken glass bottle at the victim.
The bottle hit the man's face and he suffered a laceration to his right lip.
The woman called police who attended and saw the injury to the man's lip and an ambulance was called.
The woman was interviewed by police who applied for a family violence safety notice and the woman made full admissions.
The court heard the man and the woman had been in a relationship for eight months and an intervention order had been in place from July 12, 2023
The woman was on bail on July 14, 2023 and the male victim was confronted by the woman about a new relationship she was in and there was an argument.
The woman then grabbed the man's head and smashed it into a wall three times.
The court heard there were three pages of prior charges from 13 years ago.
Defence counsel David Pugh said the woman, 36, had been working as a roustabout and was completing a wool classing course but drugs and alcohol had taken over.
Mr Pugh said the woman had agreed she needed counselling and support for mental health and drug and alcohol addiction.
He said the woman was remorseful and understood her behaviour was totally inappropriate.
He said she was a very intelligent person who could do well with the appropriate framework of support.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the woman was lucky not to be charged with glassing when she threw the bottle at her partner. He said he sensed that having the matters dealt with in court provided an intervention for the woman.
He said throwing a broken bottle at someone and being in a fight where the other person produces a chainsaw simply spelt chaos and violence that would could never end well.
He said he hoped this would potentially save her and the community from a lot of pain and misery.
Mr Lethbridge said the woman had the intelligence and the ability to change.
"In this relative short period the wheels have come off of everything," he said.
He said this was her chance to draw a line underneath her behaviour and stop it.
