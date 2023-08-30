The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The Hamilton woman threw a metal pole which hit a four-year-old child

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who threw metal poles and bricks at two other women has been warned it's time to draw a line underneath her behaviour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.