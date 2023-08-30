The Standard
WWI gun to relocated from Warrnambool's old tip site

The WWI gun which is sitting in Warrnambool's council depot will be moved to another site within weeks. Picture supplied.
The historic WWI trophy gun that has sat at the city's old tip site after being removed from Cannon Hill is set to get a new temporary home within weeks.

