The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kenneth Parsons is appearing in the Warrnambool County Court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 30 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victoria Police major collision unit was involved in investigating the circumstances of the collision. This is a file image.
The Victoria Police major collision unit was involved in investigating the circumstances of the collision. This is a file image.

An elderly Warrnambool man who drove for 4.5 hours before being involved in a fatal collision with a motorcyclist has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.