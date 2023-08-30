The Standard
Glenelg Shire Council has cancelled their Australia Day community events

Updated August 30 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:30pm
Gunditjmara Traditional Owner Chris Saunders has welcomed Glenelg Shire Council's decision to no longer run their community-led Australia Day events on January 26.. Picture by Sean McKenna
A Gunditjmara Traditional Owner has welcomed Glenelg Shire Council's decision to no longer run its community-led Australia Day events on January 26.

