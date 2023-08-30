A Gunditjmara Traditional Owner has welcomed Glenelg Shire Council's decision to no longer run its community-led Australia Day events on January 26.
Heywood's Chris Saunders is the organiser of the Invasion Day smoking ceremonies near Portland - an alternative name used for Australia Day to mark the landing of the First Fleet in the country in 1788.
It comes as the council voted it would no longer host citizenship ceremonies, awards and civic events on January 26 from 2024 after conducting a month-long consultation process which returned nearly 500 responses.
"On August 22, six councillors voted to recognise the long fighting history of the Gunditjmara people of the region and embrace that spirit for a day to reflect on its extended history and growing future," Mr Saunders said in a statement.
"As a community we would personally like to pay our respects and acknowledge these tireless efforts.
"Even though I have planned January 26 events for the past decade it's a continuation of the fight these elders and community members have done for years."
Mr Saunders said the Gunditjmara elders and community worked tirelessly for this outcome.
"We would like to celebrate this win with the communities within the Glenelg Shire Council and hope this example of Indigenous grassroots advocacy and community partnership will lead the way for other local government areas to create more culturally safe and inclusive communities for all," he said.
Mayor Scott Martin said the community had led the decision-making process and the council was simply following public sentiment.
Other councils in the region are in talks with their First Nations communities.
