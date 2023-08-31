Koroit will welcome back an experienced leader and clever teenager for its must win Hampden league elimination final against Cobden on Sunday.
The reigning premiers regain captain Liam Hoy, who missed the side's final home and away game through illness, along with young Talor Byrne, who is fresh off of winning an under 16 premiership for the Saints.
Byrne, who co-captained the Saints' under 16 premiership side, last played for the senior side in round 15, where he was among the club's best with two goals.
"His form prior to that (under 16s finals campaign) was certainly warranted to being in the (senior) team, his last game against Camperdown... he was phenomenal," McLaren said.
The premiership coach, who was yet to decide his outs with the club to hold a light training run on Friday, confirmed midfielder Alex Pulling was still a week away from returning from a quad injury.
"He's really close," McLaren said of Pulling. "Coming into a final, you don't want to be under-trained and you can't manage minutes. Hopefully if we're through, he'll play next week."
Meanwhile, Cobden has made a raft of changes ahead of the do-or-die final, welcoming back six players.
As reported by The Standard earlier this week, star ruck Mark Marriott will play his first game since round 14 after returning from overseas. Marriott joins co-captain Jack Hutt (knee), Grady Rooke (hamstring) Christian Koroneos (rested), Noah Mounsey (rested), Dan Watson (rested) as inclusions for the contest at Portland's Hanlon Park.
Cobden co-coach Dan Casey confirmed Tarj Anderson (ankle) and Mitch Reed (calf) would miss the final, with four more omissions still to be made.
Meanwhile, Terang Mortlake will get back two key talls for its qualifying final against North Warrnambool Eagles.
Emerging ruck Darcy Hobbs and key defender Alex Moloney return for the Bloods ahead of Saturday's match at Camperdown's Leura Oval, with Wade Rosas and Jordan Harris coming out of the Ben Kenna-coached side.
The Eagles will be without forward Felix Jones for the clash, after Jones suffered a shoulder injury during the Eagles' round 18 win against Koroit.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie was unsure if Jones, who is awaiting results of an MRI, would miss more than one week.
Dowie said defender Reece Scoble, who suffered a knee injury last round, was "still in at this stage" but was to be put through a test at training on Thursday night.
Returning is forward Jackson Grundy and first-year Eagle Angus Noske, who were both late outs last round.
"Jackson's had a really good year... he'd be up there for our best and fairest," Dowie said. "And Angus has been able to play different roles, so their both good ins for us."
The Eagles are expected to make one more change.
Dowie said Jones, who has elite running capacity and can hit the scoreboard, was a big loss but earmarked Tom Keast as a player who could fill Jones' role.
"Tom will probably have to play that role, that high-half forward," he said. "If you have to go best runners at North Warrnambool, Felix would be about number one and Tom Keast wouldn't be too far behind him."
Dowie, who will hand over coaching reins to Nathan Vardy at the end of the year, is expecting to face a different Bloods' line-up compared to the one in their last match-up which the Eagles won by 40 points.
The Bloods were without the likes of Jarryd Hay, Scott Carlin, Alex Moloney, Kane Johnstone and Xavier Vickers on that occasion.
"We're one-all in the home and away season," Dowie said. "They're really aggressive with their ball movement... they kick the ball particularly well, make the ground really big when they've got it."
HAMPDEN LEAGUE WEEK ONE FINALS TEAM (As supplied by clubs)
Koroit v Cobden
Koroit
B: T.Mckenry, F.Robb, W.Petersen
HB: T.Baulch, J.Block, D.Mooney
C: M.Petersen, J.Lloyd, L.Hoy
HF: P.O'Sullivan, M.Bradley, C.Nagorcka
F: W.Couch, D.McCutcheon, J.Neave
R: J.McCosh, T.Martin, T.Couch
Int: J.Mcinerney, J.Gow, J.Whitehead, T.Byrne
Cobden
B: S.Thow, L.Smith, Z.Green
HB: J.Fowler, C.Koroneos, J.Hutt
C: H.Herschell, G.Rooke, J.Hammond
HF: T.Spokes, J.Williamson, B.Berry
F: B.Mahoney, M.Koroneos, P.Pekin
R: M.Marriott, P.Smith, D.Watson
Int: N.Mounsey, A.Rosolin, R.Mcvilly, L.Darcy
Emg: L.Davis, H.Robertson
North Warrnambool Eagles v Terang Mortlake
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J.Johnstone, L.Kenna, A.Wines
HB: B.Jenkinson, R.Scoble, J.Grundy
C: L.Wines, D.Bermingham, C.Grundy
HF: A.Noske, J.Lewis, T.Batten
F: T.Keast, C.McKinnon, D.Parish
R: B.Mugavin, M.Wines, J.Bermingham
Int: J.Bermingham, F.Jones, J.Greene, F.Timms
Emg: Z.Everall, J.O'Brien
Terang Mortlake
B: H.Porter, G.Bourke, J.Harris
HB: S.Mclean, J.Arundell, S.Crawley
C: I.Kenna, L.Wareham, R.Buck
HF: K.Johnstone, D.Jones, M.Baxter
F: W.Kain, B.Reid, J.Hay
R: M.Arundell, X.Vickers, R.Hutchins
Int: S.Carlin, W.Rosas, R.Tanner, L.McConnell
