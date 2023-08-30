A visiting croquet player was thrilled to walk away with a tense win during Warrnambool City Croquet Club's annual winter tournament.
Belmont Croquet Club's Paula Hollier was crowned section three winner on Wednesday, following three days of association croquet play at the Cramer Street venue.
Hollier, 76, finished level with Portland's Meg Gallpen for games won (5-1) with the tiebreaker coming in the form of net hoops won. Hollier scored +55, which was greater than Gallpen's +10.
Hollier, who attended the tournament with husband Butch, was pleased to come away with the victory.
"Terrific, very happy," Hollier told The Standard. "We like to come up here (Warrnambool) and play in their winter tournament. We always have a lot of fun."
Hollier said she had played croquet for 10 years, and more specifically association croquet for five years.
"It is a very difficult game to learn to play," she said. "You always learn... you've got a long way to go."
In other results, Belmont Croquet Club's Kevin Bluff took out the top prize in section one, with a 5-1 record and +48 net hoops to beat Portland's Michael Edwards (4-2, +45).
Meanwhile, two Colac croquet players battled for top positions in the section two competition.
Kerry Cullen took the honours, winning four of five games with +11 net hoops, ahead of Lisa Crabbe (3-2, +29).
More than a dozen players from across the state attended the competition, which the club runs twice a year - one in summer and the other in winter.
The upcoming summer tournament will run from January 22-25, 2024.
