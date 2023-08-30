Businesses will be surveyed to see whether there is an appetite for a new chamber of commerce but concerns have been aired about apathy to the idea in Warrnambool.
The Standard spoke to a number of businesses in the city but many were lukewarm on the idea, saying the timing was wrong given there was a cost of living crisis.
Others said it was a good idea, and probably needed but they weren't keen to chip in if multi-national companies didn't.
The formation of a chamber of commerce for Warrnambool is back on the agenda with the idea mooted in the council's new draft economic development strategy.
Council staff have been talking to businesses about the idea and a survey would soon be distributed to get an accurate gauge of opinion and appetite across all businesses.
Of the traders The Standard spoke to, many asked what it would do for the city and for their businesses.
"There's been that many over the years but they never seem to stick," one said. "So many chain stores don't contribute which makes it hard."
Others raised concerns about the timing saying businesses were doing it hard with retail "quiet".
Cr Ben Blain told the August council meeting he was concerned about the key short-term objective to create a chamber of commerce.
"I've got nothing against the chamber being created but I actually believe this needs to be driven by business. It shouldn't be driven by council," he said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said there appeared to be "some kind of apathy" that had kept any business group from thriving in the city.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the council's economic development team had been speaking to businesses to gauge interest in the formation of a chamber of commerce.
"An online survey of businesses will also be coming soon so the entire business community can have a say on a chamber," Mr Mason said.
"A chamber of commerce is a group that would be driven by Warrnambool businesses, rather than council, however council could help facilitate the establishment of a chamber.
"Typically a city of Warrnambool's size would have a chamber of commerce that functions as a representative body, provides peer support and helps present Warrnambool as a great place to do business."
During a visit to the region in April last year, small business commissioner Lynda McAlary-Smith urged Warrnambool to form a chamber of commerce sending a message that they could miss out if they didn't.
Before the pandemic there was some support from the business community for a representative group but organisers said it was tough to get it up and running.
Called Your Warrnambool Business and Tourism, it was in the process of becoming a chamber of commerce but it became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An unsuccessful attempt to establish a traders' levy for Commerce Warrnambool in 2014 sparked major backlash and the group has struggled to operate since then.
