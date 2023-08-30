The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Businesses to get a say on a Chamber of Commerce for Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 30 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are moves to revive a chamber of commerce in Warrnambool. Will businesses support it this time? Picture file
There are moves to revive a chamber of commerce in Warrnambool. Will businesses support it this time? Picture file

Businesses will be surveyed to see whether there is an appetite for a new chamber of commerce but concerns have been aired about apathy to the idea in Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.