WRAD Health to shine a light on accidental overdoses

Prescription opioids are the most common drug class present in drug-induced deaths over the past decade, a south-west clinician has warned.
WRAD Health's Anna Pike said the service was launching a new campaign to stop accidental overdose deaths.
The launch comes ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Friday, when the WRAD Health building in Merri Street will turn people to recognise the day and remember people who have died or become permanently injured due to overdose.
Ms Pike said the campaign would also highlight effective harm reduction strategies, including Naloxone.
"The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare records prescription opioids as the most common drug class present in drug-induced deaths over the past decade," Ms Pike said.
However, Ms Pike said many of these deaths could have been avoided by using Naloxone that became available with no prescription needed from July 1, 2022.
"Naloxone is for anyone who may experience, or witness, an opioid overdose or adverse reaction," Ms Pike said.
"The person will still need emergency help but Naloxone can give emergency services more time to get to the person. Naloxone is a safe and effective medication that now comes in a nasal spray."
Naloxone is available from WRAD Health and pharmacies but many don't realise it's life-saving potential, Ms Pike said.
"Most people don't know about Naloxone. We pass on the information to people who attend WRAD Health with opioid use problems, but it isn't well known in the community.
"The biggest overdose numbers in Australia are from prescription opiates. Many people don't realise how easy it is to overdose on prescription medication so it is important to have access to Naloxone."
WRAD Health also provides Naloxone education sessions for interested community members.
Ms Pike's comments come as the Penington Institute's Annual Overdose Report revealed drug overdose was a leading cause of death in Australia.
The Alcohol and Drug Foundation's chief executive officer Erin Lalor said the number of overdoses in Australia was unacceptably high.
"These heartbreaking deaths, which are mostly preventable, have a ripple effect on the community, with friends and families suffering. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted," Dr Lalor said.
Dr Lalor said a suite of measures was needed to prevent and reduce drug-related harms, including targeted education campaigns in populations at greater risk of unintentional overdose, addressing stigma, and stronger investments in harm reduction and prevention initiatives, and treatment services.
"Using drugs, including pharmaceuticals and alcohol, always carries some risk," Dr Lalor said.
"Mixing drugs is particularly dangerous and heighten a person's risk of injuries, overdose, and even death.
"Ongoing, long-term investment into drug-related harm prevention and reduction initiatives, as well as treatment services, will save lives."
People who may benefit from Naloxone or harm reduction or know someone who may benefit from the medication can reach out to WRAD Health on 5564 5777 or at 172 Merri Street, Warrnambool.
