Former Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins and husband Oliver Brian have had a jam-packed schedule since getting married in Tyrendarra in 2022 and it also includes an upcoming pit stop in Warrnambool.
The couple are bringing the Emma Memma Twirly Tour to Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on September 16 for two shows with Watkins on stage and Brian operating the audio as the front of house engineer.
Emma Memma will meet with community members at the Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre on September 15.
Watkins, who has a keen interest in Auslan - Australian sign language - told The Standard the Warrnambool shows incorporated it.
"We have an Auslan interpreter at every show," she said.
"It's something we pride the company on, we want to make sure it's something we have available at every show so people don't have to organise an interpreter themselves."
While Watkins' Yellow Wiggle persona has been a popular fixture of book week, held annually to showcase books and Australian children's authors and illustrators, she said children and their parents had embraced her new character.
"We've seen so many children dress up as Emma Memma which has been overwhelming," she said.
"Last year the first book wasn't out in time for book week, but this year it's completely different, it's just hundreds of children tagging us in their book week posts.
"The little ones come dressed up to the shows as well."
Watkins was part of The Wiggles for 11 years, nine of those as the Yellow Wiggle, until she left the group in 2021.
Brian said since their wedding in May, 2022, the couple had written music together, completed two albums, toured nationally, worked on a Nintendo campaign, dropped into libraries and preschools, worked with an animation company in New Zealand and visited Warrnambool.
Watkins also participated in a celebrity Amazing Race challenge for charity with her sister Hayley and finished her PhD which incorporated her ongoing passion for sign language, dance and film editing.
Brian, an accomplished musician, said it was nice to return to the Lighthouse Theatre.
"(It is ) where I did shows with The Wiggles, and musicals and watched my sister's dance concerts," he said.
Brian has performed with Warrnambool theatre company Holiday Actors, and at the city venues the Seanchai Irish Pub and The Whalers Hotel with his former band The Axis.
He recently donned his old high school uniform for a photo shoot.
"It was a little tighter than I remembered but it was good because it brought back a lot of good memories," Brian said.
"I had such a great time at Brauer College, it was such a great school and music program."
He was part of the school's soul and Latin bands, musicals Fiddler on the Roof in 2002, Bugsy Malone in 2003 and Back to the 80s in 2004.
"I owe a lot to the Brauer College music department - I had so many great teachers," Brian said.
"It was good to get the jacket back on and the dust off it."
