Latest provisional council data shows road conditions and bin collection are Corangamite Shire ratepayers' top qualms.
Hot and cold results for resident satisfaction have been revealed in the council's provisional service performance indicator data for the 12-month period to June 30.
Community satisfaction for kerbside bin collection requests fell by 20.82 per cent from 2021-22 levels from a score of 210.2 to 166.5 in 2022-23.
Council notes explained historical issues had been addressed with a change in staff to rectify ongoing complaints.
The data also showed the number of bins missed increased by 31.55 per cent from 4.6 (2021-22) to 6 (2022-23). A change in drivers (resulting in an increase in trainees) was believed to have led to a spike in missed bins, but overall a better customer service.
Satisfaction with sealed local roads also took a dip, declining by 16.33 per cent from 49 to 41. The council had determined the drop in community satisfaction could be attributed to the condition of the arterial road network managed by Department of Transport rather than the condition of the local road network.
For example, results for sealed local roads below the intervention level were 99 per cent, among the highest in the region.
Meanwhile, there was a major jump in pool attendance (25.04 per cent), meaning attendance levels had nearly returned to pre-COVID levels.
Satisfaction with council decisions remained stable as did participation in the first maternal and child health visit.
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin said despite some issues regarding staffing, the results had been "relatively positive".
"Ultimately overall we all should be very happy and positive about what we are achieving as a council," she said.
"We do achieve quite high above all expectations and everyone should be congratulated for what they've achieved."
