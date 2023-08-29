Rising stars from Warrnambool's Beachside Tennis Academy are aiming for a second consecutive title in Geelong's junior winter Saturday pennant competition this weekend.
The Beachside team consisting of Adele McNamara, 13, Alyssa Mutton, 14, (both Warrnambool), Jasmine Phillips, 13, (Koroit) and Pearl Thompson, 12, (Geelong) is taking on Geelong Lawn in the section one girls' grand final.
The side, which plays its home games out of Winchelsea, triumphed in last year's section two decider, with McNamara, Mutton and Phillips all taking the court on that day.
Other south-west members to have played their role for the Beachside outfit during this year's campaign are Lily Crawford, Chloe Mutton and Olivia Uren.
McNamara, who is the team captain, said the side was "really excited" for the game and were up for the contest.
"I reckon we've got a pretty good chance," she said.
Beachside had to forfeit its match with Geelong Lawn in round 12 but when they met in round seven the Warrnambool-based side triumphed convincingly, 6-0.
Phillips said if the team could triumph it would be extremely meaningful.
"It would mean a lot, it would be really good if we could win," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.