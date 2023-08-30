The Standardsport
Cobden reappoints open coach Sophie Hinkley for 2024 Hampden season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 30 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 12:00pm
Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley addresses her team during a quarter time break in round 17 of the 2023 Hampden league season. Picture by Sean McKenna
Cobden's Sophie Hinkley is confident the Bombers can make further strides as a squad in 2024 after recommitting as coach.

