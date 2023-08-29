Driver to plead guilty to part in fatal collision with motorcyclist

A Warrnambool man will today plead guilty to being involved in a fatal collision with a motorcyclist at Allansford two years ago.
Kenneth Parsons, 77, is listed to plead guilty in the Warrnambool County Court to driving in a dangerous manner which caused a death.
It's understood a utility was turning into a driveway along Allansford's Ziegler Parade when it was involved in a collision with the motorcycle rider.
A 65-year-old Allansford motorcyclist died at the accident scene about 4.10pm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Mr Parsons was driving a utility which was involved in the collision.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
He assisted Victoria Police major collision unit detectives with their enquiries.
