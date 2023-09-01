The Standard
Warrnambool MICA paramedic Jock O'Connor retires

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:50pm
Warrnambool MICA paramedic Jock O'Connor will retire in September after 35 years. His son Nick, 28, who works in Drysdale, near Geelong, is joining him at work for the final weeks of his career. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
It will be a unique Father's Day for paramedics Jock O'Connor and his son Nick when they work the night shift together on Sunday.

