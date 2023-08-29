The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated
Watch

Terang residents discuss rising energy costs with Angus Taylor

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 30 2023 - 12:16pm, first published August 29 2023 - 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang resident Ray Worland spoke to MP Angus Taylor and Wannon MP Dan Tehan about his rising gas bills during their visit to Terang on Tuesday, August 29. Picture by Sean McKenna
Terang resident Ray Worland spoke to MP Angus Taylor and Wannon MP Dan Tehan about his rising gas bills during their visit to Terang on Tuesday, August 29. Picture by Sean McKenna

A Terang couple's gas bill has more than doubled from one month to the next despite trying to reduce their heating use throughout winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.