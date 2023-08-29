Council votes to give local events $110,000 boost

Moyne Shire councillors have voted to plunge $110,000 into local festivals and events through the council's annual grant fund.
The fund was hugely oversubscribed for 2023-24, with local community groups asking for twice as much money as the council had available.
A key reason for the demand was the success of events and festivals in the region as long-running events were joined by new groups in asking for funds.
Cr James Purcell said the demand demonstrated Moyne's popularity as an events destination and the success was a credit to the council.
"This grant funding is one of the things the shire has done really well for a very long time," Cr Purcell said.
Among the established events to get funding were the Koroit Truck Show and Koroit Irish Festival ($5000 and $8000 respectively), the Port Fairy Literary Festival, Port Fairy Jazz Festival and Moyneyana Festival ($5000, $7000 and $8000 each), and the Mortlake Cup ($8000).
Two brand new events also emerged and received funding, including the Passing the Ball event ($3600) in Port Fairy, where local performers will raise money for the Reardon Theatre, and the Mortlake Gift athletic competition ($5360).
Mayor Karen Foster said the inaugural Mortlake Gift was particularly exciting for the shire.
"There is a huge amount of community support behind the Mortlake Gift, the local schools, sporting and service clubs are all getting involved to make sure the inaugural event is a huge success and I'm pleased council has been able to make this contribution," Cr Foster said.
The council managed to fund every eligible event, with 24 groups receiving money. Cr Foster said it proved Moyne was the events capital of the south-west. "The number of applications to this fund really highlights the huge amount of variety we have on offer across the year," she said.
Cr Daniel Meade also highlighted the variety on show, saying he was happy the events showed "a really good spread across the shire".
Because the fund was so oversubscribed, none of the groups were given as much as they asked for, but Cr Purcell said all of the events were still going ahead.
Macarthur's Music in the Vines festival had been allocated $5680 after requesting $10,000, but the organising committee decided to cancel the festival permanently, leaving the funding unallocated. The councillors decided to leave the money aside "for a rainy day" in case an urgent event arose that needed funding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.