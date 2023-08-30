Being a parent of young children can be an isolating time, let-alone for those from diverse backgrounds living in a foreign country, without family support, local knowledge or their own networks.
A new multicultural playgroup has launched to help connect south-west migrant parents with networks, provide support and build their confidence to venture out into the community.
The playgroup is for parents from diverse backgrounds, who may not have had any formal experience of parents' groups or playgroups in Australia.
It's a joint partnership between South West TAFE, South West Healthcare, the Fletcher Jones Family Foundations and settlement services agency Cultura.
It came about after SW TAFE English as Additional Language (EAL) teachers and South West Healthcare's Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies program facilitators, who also work in the Settlement, Engagement, Transition & Support service, saw a need.
EAL teacher Alana Gleeson said teachers and nurses had noticed migrant women who'd had children were isolated at home, often without transport and unable to access childcare, due to the shortage of places in Warrnambool.
Ms Gleeson said they set about introducing the informal playgroup at TAFE's early childhood education room.
It started in July, incorporating families who'd attended TAFE and hospital programs but new community members are also welcome to join.
Various nationalities are represented at the playgroup with people from Japan, India, Hungary, South Korea, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Taiwan, Philippines and New Zealand.
"It started as a bit of a pilot project and we started with 10 families and it's amazing," Ms Gleeson said.
"Many of them haven't ever been to a parents' group or a mothers' group or a playgroup or any organised activity in Warrnambool because it was all too scary. Because they had that personal connection with us (at South West TAFE) or with Kate Palmer and Hayley McCosh at South West Healthcare they felt comfortable to come along.
"When they found other women in the same situation they were, it was like 'this is amazing'."
She said Cultura had also provided funding to hire a mini bus to collect mums who lived outside the city.
"Transport is a real barrier in a regional area where public transport's not great, so if you don't drive you're pretty stuck."
Ms Gleeson said there were plenty of toys for the children to play with while parents sat and chatted.
"We have volunteers who come in and they can ask all those questions that in their home countries they would ask their mum or their aunties," she said. "It's creating those social networks they're missing from home.
"They don't have big community groups here so it's creating a new community for them, which is really nice."
Ms Gleeson said participants' confidence had grown in the past few weeks and they'd begun to form connections.
"They've loved it," Ms Gleeson said. "One of my ex-students came for the first time a couple of weeks ago and she said 'I've never been to any other group in Australia, I thought it would be scary but it's been so lovely'.
"It was so nice. Her daughter wouldn't let go of her at the start and towards the end she was starting to interact with the other kids."
Ms Gleeson said as part of the playgroup they would go on excursions and introduce attendees to music and storytime sessions at Warrnambool library, the toy library and Springers Gymnastics, places they may not have otherwise visited.
"We wanted to create social networks for them to reduce isolation and for them to feel more comfortable and confident to attend other things outside of it," she said.
The informal playgroup meets Monday mornings during school terms from 10.30am to 11.30am.
For more information contact Alana on 0448 850 323 or 5564 8785.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.