The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Positive response to Warrnambool multicultural playgroup

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Being a parent of young children can be an isolating time, let-alone for those from diverse backgrounds living in a foreign country, without family support, local knowledge or their own networks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.