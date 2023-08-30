A Camperdown mother says she can still recall the toxic smell of the airbags that deployed in her car when it was destroyed by a hit-and-run drink-driver.
Kylea Dickson and her partner Ashley Palmer were driving on the Warrnambool-Cobden Road in January 2023 with their daughters Evelyn, then five, and Eloise, two months, in the back.
A Holden Rodeo utility, driven by a P-plater, approached an intersection at high speed, leaving Mr Palmer little time to take evasive action.
Ms Dickson said her partner quickly hit the brake but the two cars collided, causing their airbags to deploy.
She recalled the toxic smell of the airbags and wondered at the time if the car was going to catch fire.
Ms Dickson grabbed her two daughters out of the car with the eldest vomiting due to stress.
"We turned around to see who the driver was and he was just flooring away," she said.
She said another motorist gave chase but the utility was travelling at speed and on a dirt road, which became nothing but dust.
Mr Palmer's hands were bleeding and Ms Dickson suffered severe seat-belt trauma.
The mum, who was eight weeks into her C-section recovery following the birth of Eloise, was transported to hospital.
As she left in the ambulance, all she could hear was her daughter screaming.
Ms Dickson remained in hospital overnight, separated from her newborn for eight hours and wearing a neck brace as a precaution.
The driver pleaded guilty to the offending in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on August 28 and was placed on an 18-month community correction order.
The court heard the man had been drinking on the day of the crash and ignored pleas not to drive.
The hit-and-run came after he collided with a fence and then narrowly missed hitting the Camperdown SES unit facility while doing a burn-out - all within six months of getting his licence.
Ms Dickson said it made her angry to think of how quickly the man's actions could have changed her life forever.
She said it was also hard not to think of all the "what-ifs".
Her family had downsized to the Micra just two months before due to the rising cost of diesel, and were driving on a road rarely travelled due to road works on the Princes Highway.
"You start thinking of all the ways it could have been avoided, or how it could have been much worse," she said.
"If it had just been two seconds earlier, it could have been completely different. He could have killed my whole family."
Ms Dickson said while the incident was terrifying, she knew they were lucky.
"It could have been so much worse," she said.
"(Since the crash) we've been doing a lot more family things and are so much more grateful for what we have."
But Ms Dickson said she was still disgusted by the driver's "cowardly act".
"My instant thought was 'is he on drugs? Drunk? Was the car not registered?," she said.
"I just couldn't believe he didn't stop, he had just caused a collision.
"It's fair enough if you want to ruin your own life but there's a chance you might kill a whole family in a matter of minutes."
