Getting active to help take on mental health hurdles

Residents in the south-west can join others across the nation to take up the fight against poor mental health.
Registrations are now being taken for the Black Dog Institute's national virtual walking challenge.
The challenge, One Foot Forward, will take place during October, which has been designated as mental health month.
Participants can walk, run or roll as many kilometres as they can fit in, raising money for their efforts.
The collected bounty will go to the Black Dog Institute to continue its work in helping Australians dealing with mental health issues.
The event was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, during one of the many lockdowns.
The format has proven successful, with participants enjoying the autonomy of putting time and exercise into a good cause within a timeframe they can manage.
One Foot Forward can be taken on by individuals or as a team.
Data shows one in five Australians are battling with mental health, with suicide the leading cause of death for Australians aged 15-44.
For more information about One Foot Forward, go to www.onefootforward.org.au
