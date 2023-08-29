Hamilton Kangaroos co-coach Emma Sommerville might have more on-court experience than her Warrnambool opponent but she won't be taking teenage goal shooter Eva Ryan lightly in Sunday's elimination final.
Sommerville will slot into her traditional spot at goal keeper, eager to play her part as the Roos return to Hampden league open netball finals.
The architect, who also opened a whole-foods cafe in Dunkeld with sister and co-coach Kellie five weeks ago, said Ryan was a talented young netballer who benefitted from her teammates' work up the court.
"Their defensive pressure is good, whether it's from the centre pass or bringing it down the court," Sommerville said of the Blues.
"Eva is a big target for them so shutting that (avenue) down early off the centre pass is important."
Sommerville is determined to make it challenging for the Blues to score.
"I have been focusing on that coaching role the last few weeks but I am feeling really good for Sunday," she said.
"I am pretty excited to be in finals again, it brings its own energy."
The two rivals go into the cut-throat final - to be played at Portland's Hanlon Park - having split their home-and-away games in season 2023.
Hamilton recorded a five-goal win in round six and Warrnambool flipped the result in round 15, producing a seven-goal victory.
"One each is always good going into finals - it feels like a pretty even playing field," Sommerville said.
The Roos, Blues and North Warrnambool Eagles, which fell out of finals contention in the final round, have jostled for spots in the back-end of the season.
Sommerville said Hamilton had found its rhythm.
"The girls have been playing really well the last few weeks which we've been really happy about coming in to finals. We feel like we're in a really good position," she said.
"Our goal for the season was to be in that (top) five so we're really happy to be in the mix and be playing on Sunday.
"The girls have started to work together really well, trust one another and be really patient with the ball and not get too flustered.
"We're starting to read each other much better. We have been able to pin-point things more in games. We are able to be a lot more specific at training about what we're trying to achieve."
The Kangaroos have one injury concern with midcourter Molly O'Brien battling an ankle complaint.
"She'll definitely still be listed, we want her there on the bench," Sommerville said.
"But I don't know if she'll be able to take the court."
