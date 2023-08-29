The Standardsport
Hamilton Kangaroos co-coach Emma Sommerville to play on Eva Ryan

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
Hamilton Kangaroos co-coach Emma Sommerville (centre) is ready for a defensive role in the elimination final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Hamilton Kangaroos co-coach Emma Sommerville might have more on-court experience than her Warrnambool opponent but she won't be taking teenage goal shooter Eva Ryan lightly in Sunday's elimination final.

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

