KOLORA-NOORAT is confident one of its most consistent defenders will return from injury to play a key role in Saturday's Warrnambool and District league preliminary final.
Power co-captain Ryan O'Connor missed the side's special first semi-final triumph against Panmure with concussion protocols.
Playing coach Nick Bourke said O'Connor had recovered well and was likely to run out against minor premier Merrivale at Reid Oval and be tasked with manning joint league leading goal-kicking Dylan Weir.
"He copped a bit of friendly fire from Jarrod Evans against Russells Creek (in the elimination final) and whether it was concussion or not we're not sure but we just took the safety approach with him," he told The Standard.
"We're pretty confident he should get up for this week. He is going to see a specialist just to make sure - with head stuff in this day and age you've got to make sure you're 100 per cent over it."
O'Connor's work in a key defensive post will be important as the Power strives to make its first grand final since 2019.
"If Ryan does get up he'll definitely get that match-up but Luke Tebble played on Chris Bant on the weekend and did a great job and Jarrod Evans has had a super year as well so we definitely have a few different options," Bourke said.
"He (O'Connor) is a similar size which is a great start because Weiry is a big fella. Ryan reads the ball really well and he has a really good knack of knowing when to mark and when to spoil which can be really difficult to play on as a forward.
"He starts off a lot of our attacks from being able to read the play."
Weir has kicked 90 goals in his first season at Merrivale after crossing from Hampden club South Warrnambool.
Bourke said the key to restricting his output was shutting down the Tigers' prolific midfield.
"He is a super player; I played (Geelong) Falcons with him a long time ago now so I know him well," he said.
"A bloke that size who kicks the ball really well, they don't grow on trees. We know ourselves with (forward) Lucas Boyd how important they are to finals games."
