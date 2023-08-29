The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Car crashes into Camperdown shop

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Camperdown Quality Meats was forced to close its doors on Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the front of the premises overnight, causing significant damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.