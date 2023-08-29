Wannon Water says its $85 million Warrnambool Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade is on track and under budget a year on from works beginning.
Initial clearing work started at the Thunder Point site in July 2022 and the project should be finished in 2025, paving the way for Warrnambool's economic and demographic expansion.
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers said the project would boost the plant's capacity by 50 per cent. The expansion is long-overdue with Warrnambool's population pushing the current capacity of the facility.
Mr Jeffers said the early stages of the project had involved the time-consuming removal of ground contamination and heavy metals from what was once the local rifle range.
"All the contaminated material was carefully sorted and tested before it was transported to Environment Protection Authority-approved disposal facilities," Mr Jeffers said.
"An environmental team supervised the process to ensure all the necessary compliance requirements were met."
Vegetation was then cleared from the area and 85,000 cubic metres of earth was excavated to create the space for a new concrete inlet structure, two new sewage treatment tanks, and a building housing the latest electrical and aeration equipment.
The treatment tanks will be built from more than 200 prefabricated concrete panels, which will be delivered to the site and lifted into place by crane before being joined together using "concrete stitch pours". Mr Jeffers said the relatively new technique saved time and money.
The 85,000 cubic metres of earth has been repurposed to create a sand dune around the edge of the site, shielding it from the closest residential neighbours to the east and north.
Mr Jeffers said the dune would minimise the visual impact of the expansion. "We've already started engaging with community groups and other stakeholders to consider how it might look in future and prepare a concept plan," he said.
The project more than doubled in cost from when it was originally pitched in 2017 with lengthy delays blamed for the cost blowout. But Mr Jeffers said the upgrade had been designed to adapt to future technological advances, meaning modification down the track would be unlikely.
The upgrades could be complete within 18 months, paving the way for growth at the region's biggest meat and dairy processors, including Midfield, Saputo, Bega and Provico. Mr Jeffers said the treatment plant's increased capacity meant those companies could add 1500 local jobs by 2040, adding nearly $200 million to the local economy.
