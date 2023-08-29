The Standard
Wannon Water's Warrnambool Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade on schedule

By Ben Silvester
August 29 2023
An aerial view of the $85 million construction works at the Warrnambool Sewage Treatment Plant, where Wannon Water is increasing the capacity of the facility by 50 per cent.
Wannon Water says its $85 million Warrnambool Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade is on track and under budget a year on from works beginning.

