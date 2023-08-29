The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Koroit's Commercial Road verandah still out of order

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated August 29 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
132 Commercial Road, Koroit. File picture
132 Commercial Road, Koroit. File picture

Discussions are continuing to have a large section of the footpath in Koroit's main street once again open to pedestrians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.