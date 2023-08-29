Discussions are continuing to have a large section of the footpath in Koroit's main street once again open to pedestrians.
Earlier this year a vehicle hit the verandah of Hogarth Collection, an art shop, located at 132 Commercial Road.
The impact on this caused building inspectors to classify the verandah as unsafe and at risk of collapse.
As a result, safety fencing was used to block off the footpath under the verandah so members of the public could not enter.
The placement of the safety fencing has also taken away the use of three car parks.
Moyne Shire Council director of environment, economy and place, Jodie McNamara, said a solution to the program was being sought.
"Council is working with the building owner on a range of options to move forward to make the structure safe and have the footpath reopened," Ms McNamara said.
"We understand this has been an inconvenience, but community safety must be priority.
"We are aware this is not the first time this has happened in Commercial Road, and we thank property owners for their prompt action to repair structures and comply with orders.
"Any works council undertake in Commercial Road into the future will consider improvements to mitigate this issue."
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.