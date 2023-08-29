Ahead of this year's J.A Esam Medal, The Standard is catching up with past winners of the award for a three-part series. For the final instalment we speak to 2003 medallist Chris Morrison from Deakin University.
A lot has happened in Chris Morrison's life since he won the Warrnambool and District league's highest honour at just 23 years old.
Morrison, now 43, has been based in Western Australia for more than a decade and lives in Perth, happily married to wife Aimie, with two kids - Mia, 8 and Arlie, 3.
In-between, the builder had Hampden league stints with Terang Mortlake and Koroit and even spent a year working in Afghanistan.
His playing days are long behind him - except for an unsuccessful training cameo with his local masters side earlier this year - however he looks back fondly on his time with Deakin University and in particular the 2003 season.
Morrison polled 23 votes in the Esam medal count that night at City Memorial Bowls Club, becoming the now-disbanded Sharks' first and only winner of the award.
He finished four votes ahead of runners-up Brad Sheen from Allansford and Tim Marshall from Timboon Demons and was also named captain of the team of the year.
"There was a little bit of talk leading up that I might be half a chance but you still don't really expect it," Morrison told The Standard.
"I remember going on the night and I didn't really think I was a chance. I think I polled alright early and finished pretty strongly.
"It would have been nice to finish the year with a flag or something but it didn't quite play out that way."
The Mornington-raised midfielder joined the Sharks when he moved to Warrnambool for university studies in 1998.
It took him a year to realise fisheries management and aquaculture weren't what he wanted to do before beginning a carpentry apprenticeship in the area.
He spent six seasons with the club and came agonisingly close to tasting premiership glory on two occasions (2000 and 2001) when they fell in the decider.
The Sharks didn't win a flag during their existence from 1977 to 2016.
Morrison enjoyed his time with the Sharks during a "strong era for the club" but conceded it was hard to maintain a side made up of predominantly university students, leading to high player turnover.
"Trying to keep the one team set for a few years' running was a bit difficult," he said.
"It was built up of mainly uni students and a lot of them have lived all over Victoria and Australia. It was a lot of fun on and off the field.
"Early 2000s we got some local players - Chris Lee came and coached, he was from South Warrnambool and brought some players with him - so that bolstered the side, a little bit more experience and some handy players there."
Morrison played one more season with the Sharks in 2004 before signing with Hampden league side Terang Mortlake under current North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie.
He featured in the Bloods' 2005 flag triumph and played a further two campaigns with the club.
In 2008, Morrison had his first taste of living in WA, spending a year working in the state before returning to Warrnambool and signing with fellow Hampden league outfit Koroit under Joe McLaren.
After a couple of years at Victoria Park, the Esam medallist worked abroad in Afghanistan (2011) before settling back in WA permanently in 2012.
Morrison played some football locally when he moved west but admitted "by that stage I was a bit past it".
"I'd just battled a few injuries, soft tissues were getting to me a little bit by then," he said.
Morrison met his wife in WA and loves the lifestyle of Perth, describing it as "nice and relaxed" with plenty of work.
He still maintains contact with friends from the south-west.
"I couldn't really reel them off but there's quite a few that I keep in touch with," he said.
"My family's in Melbourne, quite often I would go back and visit. I lived in Warrnambool for 10 years, I did my carpentry apprenticeship there and worked for Giblin Family Homes for eight years.
"I'm not great at keeping in touch but I do my best."
Although he is firmly focused on life with his young family, two-decades on and thousands of kilometres away Morrison occasionally finds himself reminiscing about the night he was the toast of the WDFNL.
"It's been a while since I thought about it," he said.
"At the time for a 23-year-old it was a bit of a feather in the cap. Quite often I look back and I'm pretty proud of the achievement I suppose."
