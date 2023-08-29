Community outrage has prompted one south-west council to remove a four-tonne load limit it imposed just four days after installing it.
Southern Grampians Shire Council has removed the signage it installed on August 18 which restricted access to Armitage Street, Dunkeld.
It comes as one farmer contacted The Standard stating a lack of community consultation had created confusion and disruption.
"The decision to put load limit restrictions on the street without any community consultation whatsoever, has meant (I need) to move dangerous heavy tractors and machinery through residential streets causing significant impact of local residents where Armitage Street is the direct route," the farmer said.
"The change to the load limits is stopping agriculture from operating effectively and council appears to be supporting a minority rather than the majority".
Southern Grampians Shire Council acting chief executive officer Darren Barber said poor road conditions caused by some heavy vehicles accessing the road had prompted the move.
"This load limit still allows a variety of vehicles such as school buses, emergency vehicles and garbage trucks to access the road as they are exempt from the limit," he said.
"However, that fact is not well known to local residents and the wider Dunkeld community and council should have explained better when the signs were installed.
"Due to feedback received from the community by Council, the signs were removed on Tuesday 22 August.
"If load limits are to be re-introduced along Armitage Street, council officers will complete much more detailed engagement, including providing information to the road users about what types of exemptions apply for certain vehicles and how permits can be granted for vehicles who need to use the road where there are road limits placed.
"A further inspection of the road would also be completed by relevant council officers, to determine the suitability of a load limit versus other different types of treatments to help protect the condition of the road."
