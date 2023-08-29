Man who sexually assaulted daughter paid $75k in attempt to silence her

A Moyne Shire district man who sexually assaulted his young daughter in the 1980s later paid her $75,000 in an attempt to silence her, a court has heard.
The 75-year-old man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 29, to indecent assault and unlawful assault.
The charges relate to historic child sex offences committed against the man's biological daughter and his niece when he was aged between 30 and 40.
The court heard he sexually touched his niece while she was in bed at their home in the late 1970s.
She was aged between eight and 10.
About a decade later, when the man's biological daughter was aged between 14 and 15, he went into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her on three occasions.
He then tried to lay on top of her but she told him to stop and get out, which he did.
The daughter disclosed the offending to her mother in 2008 and the man was confronted by his then wife the following year.
The court heard when asked why he did it, the man said he was assaulted as a boy.
He then wrote his daughter a cheque for $75,000 in an attempt to silence her.
The court heard he forced his daughter to write a note saying she would never speak about what happened again.
But in 2020 the niece disclosed she had also been sexually assaulted and the offending was reported to police.
The man was expected to face a committal mention hearing on Tuesday but his lawyer told the court the matter had resolved and the guilty pleas were entered.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge then approved a summary jurisdiction application, which allows the case to be heard in the lower court.
The man will face the same court for plea and sentence on September 20.
He is expected to receive a sentencing discount for his guilty plea, which prevents the victims from having to give evidence in court.
The man is on bail.
