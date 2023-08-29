The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Moyne Shire district man pleads guilty to historic sex offences in Warrnambool court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:13am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who sexually assaulted daughter paid $75k in attempt to silence her
Man who sexually assaulted daughter paid $75k in attempt to silence her

A Moyne Shire district man who sexually assaulted his young daughter in the 1980s later paid her $75,000 in an attempt to silence her, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.