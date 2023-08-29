Update, 11.45am:
Southern Grampians Shire Council has advised the Hamilton Transfer Station will be closed as fire crews work to extinguish a fire in the scrap metal pile on Tuesday morning.
"We apologise for the inconvenience," a council spokesperson said.
EARLIER, AUGUST 29:
Smoke may be visible around Hamilton as crews attend to a scrap metal fire, the Country Fire Authority has warned.
The incident happened at the council-run Hamilton Landfill and Transfer Station on Elijah Street just before 9am, on Tuesday, August 29.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required," the CFA said.
"You may see or smell smoke in the area.
"Emergency services may remain in the area."
A CFA spokeswoman told The Standard the scrap metal pile, which was roughly 20 metres by 10m in size, was well alight when firefighters arrived on the scene.
She said the incident was brought under control in about 15 minutes.
"Equipment on scene is being utilised to pull the pile apart and firefighters continue to extinguish the fire," the spokeswoman said.
The CFA remains on the scene.
Ambulance Victoria was not required to attend.
The Standard contacted the Southern Grampians Shire Council who did not wish to comment on whether anyone was on site at the time of the fire.
