Koori court elder sex case adjourned for pre-trial hearing

UPDATED, Thursday, 7.40am:
A sex offences case involving Warrnambool identity Robert 'Locky' Eccles has been adjourned for a pre-trial hearing in the Melbourne County Court on August 13.
The case was listed for a final directions hearing in the county court on Wednesday, July 3.
That was a closed hearing with no members of the public or media in attendance.
Mr Eccles, 70, a Koori court elder and long-time football umpire, was committed to stand trial in the county court after a contested committal hearing in the Geelong Magistrates Court during August last year.
He has pleaded not guilty to six charges - three counts of an indecent act with a child aged 16 under care, supervision or authority and three counts of sexual penetration of a child aged 16 under care, supervision or authority.
On August 30, 2023: A magistrate has released a summary of the child sex allegations against Warrnambool identity Robert 'Locky' Eccles.
Mr Eccles, 72, a Koori court elder and long-time football umpire, was committed to stand trial in the county court after a contested committal hearing in the Geelong Magistrates Court on Monday.
Mr Eccles has pleaded not guilty to six charges - three counts of an indecent act with a child aged 16 under care, supervision or authority and three counts of sexual penetration of a child aged 16 under care, supervision or authority.
On Monday magistrate Malcolm Thomas directed Mr Eccles stand trial and ordered he appear in Melbourne County Court on September 25 for a directions hearing.
The magistrate released the summary of the allegations along with the charge sheets.
There is a suppression order in place which further seeks to protect the identity of the complainant, restricting what can be published about the case.
The summary does not include all the evidence relevant to the case but provides an aid to the prosecution.
It alleges that between June and September 2012 Mr Eccles indecently touched the complainant, who was 16 years old at the time.
It alleged Mr Eccles sexually penetrated the complainant during the same time frame.
Additional charges allege that between March and June 2013 there was further contact which resulted in additional charges of indecent assault and sexual penetration.
It's alleged that when 15 years old the complainant started going to Mr Eccles' home.
The summary alleges that when the complainant turned 16 years old he went to Mr Eccles' home several times in 2012.
It's alleged Mr Eccles placed his hand under the complainant's underwear and intimately touched him.
The alleged victim alleged on January 22 this year, Mr Eccles sent him a text message.
It read similar to "hey mate, how you going? You don't have to talk to me if you don't want to about all the stuff that's going on in my life".
The complainant says he sent back a reply.
This exchange was claimed by the complainant to be very unsettling and he deleted the exchange.
The contact stirred up traumatic memories causing the complainant to become emotional and upset.
This overflow of emotions resulted in the complainant telling his partner what had occurred.
On January 24 the complainant provided a statement to Warrnambool police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.