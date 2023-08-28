The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Kamahl recalls Warrnambool fondly

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated August 29 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kamahl. File picture.
Kamahl. File picture.

The people of Warrnambool can sit back and proudly pat themselves on the back for playing a role in one of Australian entertainment's best feel-good stories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.