The people of Warrnambool can sit back and proudly pat themselves on the back for playing a role in one of Australian entertainment's best feel-good stories.
As a child growing up in Kuala Lumpur, Kamahl could never have imagined he would become a legend of the Australian music industry.
At the recent celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Sydney Opera House, Kamahl was one of the featured artists. The famed crooner had lost count of the amount of times he had performed at the world-renowned venue.
But from these lofty heights, Kamahl has not lost or underrated the joy of the journey that helped him reach the pinnacle.
And that's where Warrnambool comes in.
For a quarter of a century, Warrnambool was a home-away-from-home for Kamahl.
"For 20, 25 years from the early 1970s on I would come each year and perform in Warrnambool," Kamahl told The Standard this week.
"The first few times I came I played at hotels and from there I started getting booked at bigger venues. And pretty much straight away I was filling those bigger venues."
The venues Kamahl spoke of included the Capitol Theatre, which at the time was a multi-purpose space that shifted between screening the latest movies and hosting the biggest music stars who came to town.
Kamahl would later go on to play at the Warrnambool Performing Arts Centre and then when that venue became the Lighthouse Theatre.
While Kamahl's popularity has stood the test of time - those shows at the Capitol Theatre were during his absolute peak.
Warrnambool was part of his 1973 tour behind the album, Friends.
This tour had some big backers, with the concert program carrying advertising for Bert Newton's radio show. Petroleum giant BP was also on board, taking out the back page advertising spot with its logo and the words "BP salutes the sound and the talent of Kamahl".
While the stars and the corporates were on board, it was the support of the people that drove Kamahl.
"The crowds in Warrnambool were wonderful," he said.
"It didn't matter where I was playing, city or country, the audience was always amazing, it is why I have performed for so long."
Now 88, Kamahl is not far from ticking off 70 years in Australia.
He arrived in the country as a 19-year-old, his main purpose to attend university.
Five years later he made his first public singing performance, and in 1959 he appeared on television for the first time.
"I was nervous as hell," Kamahl told The Standard.
"Rupert Murdoch owned the television station and he thought I had talent.
"The performance went well and Rupert and I became great friends.
"I was going to go back to Adelaide were I was living but Rupert said 'no you're not'. He said I had too much talent and needed to stay in Sydney. I worked for Rupert for the next couple of years and that really kick-started my career. I ended up having my own television show in 1971-72 and that was a real boost to my profile."
As a young child, this reporter remembers fondly being part of a packed house at a Kamahl concert at the Capitol Theatre, with his performance of 100 Children still clearly in my mind.
For the man himself, Old Man River, Unforgettable and Nature Boy were among his favourite songs to perform.
"Nature Boy was the first song I learnt and it is very meaningful to me," he said.
"It is about giving love and being loved in return."
