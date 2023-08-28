UPDATED, Tuesday, 8.15am:
The Hampden Football Netball League preliminary and grand finals will be held at Warrnambool's $11 million redeveloped showpiece - the award-winning Reid Oval.
Tense negotiations started early Monday involving Hampden league boss Shane Threlfall, Warrnambool and district league president Kylie Murphy and Warrnambool City Council officials.
A decision was only made late Monday night.
Both the Hampden and Warrnambool and district leagues will now pay less than half the $6000 each demanded by the council for 16 portable toilets.
Old but extensive public toilets were demolished in what's claimed to be an AFL standard facility, which were replaced with three new public toilets.
It's understood the total bill for the portable toilets is about $18,000. They would remain at the venue for October's AFLW match between Essendon and Geelong.
It can now be revealed the Hampden league had considered walking away from the Reid Oval in favour of hosting its premier finals matches at other venues, with Port Fairy a leading contender.
Moyne Shire Council had offered its Gardens Oval facility at a greatly reduced price.
Warrnambool council will now charge the leagues $2200 each to hire the ground for both their preliminary and grand finals - with another $2700 each for the extra toilets.
The city council is already foreshadowing grand plans for the disbanded East Warrnambool Football Netball Club rooms when the council says the Bombers' tenancy agreement ends on January 1, 2026.
Those plans will be aimed at fixing redevelopment facility shortfalls - including additional toilets, canteen and cooking space, housing media personnel and potentially an additional bar area.
Threlfall said there were talks throughout Monday, with much of the discussions involving council staff internally.
"We were involved in bits and pieces, there was more talking involved at the council," he said.
"We, us and the district league, collaborated with the council to achieve this very pleasing outcome.
"We had very positive discussions with other potential host sites and other clubs. Port Fairy was another venue certainly in the mix, but we were talking to other clubs and other shires."
Threlfall said the Hampden league's preferred option was to play at Reid Oval.
"But, unless something was done about the cost of the toilets we were looking at shifting," he said.
"Early Monday morning we were leaning that way.
"It was pleasing to be able to negotiate our way through with the council and achieve an outcome.
"I would like to thank the Warrnambool council for negotiating, reconsidering their position and to work through the issues.
"It's a much more favourable outcome for the Hampden and the (Warrnambool) district league."
It's understood the initial preferred option for the WDFNL was to play at Reid Oval without the use of the portable toilets, therefore reducing the cost by $6000.
"There were time frame constraints with the district league preliminary final on this Saturday," Threlfall said.
"We did not want to burn the district league, but as the game got closer there needed to be a resolution."
Threlfall said there were a number of other venues - clubs and shires - offering to assist.
"We want to thank the other potential sites for their interest," he said.
"There were others putting their hands up left, right and centre to host finals.
"We were really pleased with the support we got from other bodies."
It's expected that venues for both the Hampden and WDFNL will be on their agendas early in the lead-up to next year's finals.
WDFNL president Kylie Murphy said the league was happy with the outcome.
"Both Shane and I will continue to work together with the council. It's a pleasing final result," she said.
"With nine clubs represented on Saturday we just want to play and enjoy the last two weeks of finals without any more talk about the toilets."
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason on Monday said the council was working with the leagues to ensure there was an outcome that suited all parties.
"Terms and conditions of sports ground hire require the hirer to ensure the event is safe and caters for the expected crowd numbers," he said.
"Prior to the Reid Oval redevelopment the leagues covered the cost of additional toilets.
"Additional toilets are only required for football finals and other events with large crowds as stipulated in the Hire Agreement.
"It is not uncommon that additional toilets are brought in to serve large crowds for many sporting events."
Mr Mason said the cost to the league to hire Reid Oval for two weeks of finals was $2200.
"Several weeks ago council made an offer to the leagues to be involved in a shared hire arrangement with the AFLW that provided 16 additional toilets with a price discount of more than 50 per cent," he said.
"Extending the Reid Oval project to include additional toilets would have adversely impacted on other features of the pavilion."
Mr Mason said there were plans for the council to use the East Warrnambool Football Netball Club rooms after its lease expired.
"The East Warrnambool Football Netball Club has a licence agreement for the use of the club rooms," he said.
"The club does not currently have an agreement for the use of the Reid Oval.
"The East Warrnambool lease expires on January 1, 2026."
Mr Mason said there was not currently a strategic plan in place for the use of the East rooms to overcome issues, such as canteen/cooking facilities, bar arrangements, toilets facilities or hosting media personnel.
"At the expiration of the lease an assessment of the building will be made that will consider a range of factors, which could include accessibility, safety, equity and compliance with contemporary standards," he said.
On Friday: Hampden Football Netball League is considering moving its main finals away from Warrnambool's Reid Oval due to a $6000 fee for the hire of portable toilets.
The award-winning $11 million Reid Oval redevelopment included just three new public toilets.
In lengthy negotiations with Warrnambool City Council, the Warrnambool and District Football League and HFNL were both told there would be a $6000 fee to host preliminary and grand finals at the venue.
It's understood the total bill for the portable toilets is about $18,000. They would remain at the venue for October's AFLW match between Essendon and Geelong.
It's understood AFLW will pay its share of the bill.
HFNL president Shane Threlfall said the league executive was in the process of reviewing whether to play the preliminary and grand finals at Reid Oval.
"We accept there is a venue hire fee which is part and parcel of playing at Reid Oval," he said.
"We are told this is an AFL standard facility. Should we have to pay that amount of money ($6000) for toilets?
"Currently we are reviewing our position about where we play the finals. We are involved in that process now."
Threlfall said the venues had been released for the first week of the HFNL finals - Portland and Camperdown - depending on results in the final home-and-away round on August 26.
"We were going to release all the finals venues but that was put on hold," he said.
"That $6000 will come straight off our bottom line. Currently there is no conclusion to this situation."
The council issued a statement in response to The Standard's questions.
"The three leagues (AFLW, Hampden, Warrnambool and District) pay for the cost of additional toilets when they are required for games where large crowds are expected and where alcohol is being sold," a council spokesman said.
"Users of council's sports grounds pay fees according to council's fees and charges schedule contained in council's annual budget.
"AFLW, like an AFL match would, attracts significant visitation and economic activity for the city and so council contributes financially to the holding of this event in including public first aid and waiving of sports ground hire.
"Significantly, the AFLW teams also host school footy clinics and often an open training session which adds great value and can inspire more girls and women to get involved in sport."
WDFNL president Kylie Murphy was also contacted for comment.
