The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

HFNL and WDFNL preliminary and grand finals will be held at Reid Oval

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 29 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $11 million redeveloped Reid Oval has just three new public toilets.
The $11 million redeveloped Reid Oval has just three new public toilets.

UPDATED, Tuesday, 8.15am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.