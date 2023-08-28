Residents with living, breathing, Koroit and Port Fairy history on their front lawn will be able to call on council to help with their garden maintenance.
From September 4 to 8, a team from Moyne Shire Council will be out and about in both towns collecting pine needles and branches from under the Norfolk Pines.
Residents are encouraged to pile the needles and branches neatly under the trees for collection.
It might be a busy week for the crew of council workers charged with the pick-up, with Port Fairy historian Marten Syme estimating the town has close to 600 Norfolk Pines, although some are on private land.
Koroit has a lesser amount of the famed trees, but does have a number of locations they are situated, including Station Street.
The trees in Station Street were planted in the town's earliest days to serve as an impressive thoroughfare for visitors arriving in the town by railway and travelling to the main street.
Some of these trees are heritage listed.
Almost half of the Norfolk pines in Port Fairy are also heritage listed, 269 to be exact, with Mr Syme the driving force behind the classification early last decade.
The very first Norfolk Pine was planted in Port Fairy in Gipps Street in 1848.
It is thought this tree was the first Norfolk Pine planted in Victoria.
While that tree is no longer standing, the oldest Norfolk Pine in Port Fairy is in Sackville Street, and was planted in 1878.
"Port Fairy has an outstanding collection of Norfolk Pines," Mr Syme.
"The heritage listing helps protect the trees for the long term."
