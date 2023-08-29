Hampden 2023 netball report cards: Where to next for sides which missed finals?

The Hampden league open netball home-and-away season has come to an end, with five teams eliminated from the premiership race.
The Standard analyses the 2023 campaigns of the bottom-five sides and how they can bounce back into finals contention next season.
Sixth - 10 wins, eight losses, 107.8 per cent
Best win: Beat eventual finalist Warrnambool by six goals in round nine.
Areas to improve: Consistency is key for the Eagles. Their best - on display in their narrow two-goal loss to ladder-leader South Warrnambool in round 16 - is scarily good. But they were on a roller-coaster and were let down at times which cost them in the end. A 10-win season often results in a finals berth but unfortunately for the Eagles they fell two points short this year.
More: Boast three of the competition's most dynamic players in different goal thirds - defender Maisie Barlow, midcourter Maddison Vardy and goal attack Skye Billings - ant their experience, coupled with the game time the likes of teenage duo Izzy McDowall and Emily Saffin, earned should hold the team in good stead as they grow together as a group. The narrow finals miss will also be a driving factor in the off-season.
Overall grade: B
Seventh - six wins, 11 losses, 98.4 per cent
Best win: It wasn't a win but it was a mighty fine effort to draw with a Warrnambool team trying to sew up its finals spot when the two sides clashed in round 16.
Areas to improve: Were more than competitive with higher-ranked sides, often competing for large portions of the game, but still quite a young team which couldn't quite play the full four quarters each week. Strong offensively - finished with more points than three teams above it - but will aim to tighten its defence in 2024.
More: There was a sense of togetherness at the Bloods under coach Sharni Moloney, who slotted into the midcourt and made an impact off the court too. There are big wraps on Alice Kain while Eboni Knights' presence in attack is invaluable.
Overall grade: C+
Eighth - three wins, 15 losses, 51.5 per cent
Best win: Travelled to Portland in round seven and scored a two-goal victory against a more experienced opponent.
Areas to improve: A splatter of on-court experience will do wonders for this young Magpie team which boasts talent but is undersized. Most of the team are teenagers - some as young as 13 - so they were often playing against rivals more physically capable. It was the reason for lop-sided scorecards against the competition's best sides. Conceded the most points in the competition as opponents capitalised.
More: Piper Stephens made her senior debut at 13 and had the rare opportunity to spend most of the year in the senior team, learning game plans and how to play against stronger opponents. A special player who is going places.
Overall grade: C
Ninth - two wins, 16 losses, 67.3 per cent
Best win: Broke through in round nine for a 61-48 win against Port Fairy. Its other victory also came against the Seagulls in round 17.
Areas to improve: Needs to build a nucleus of players wanting to test themselves in the top grade. Made a bold decision to forfeit against Koroit in round two and was often scrambling for players due to injury and unavailability.
More: Despite a lop-sided win-loss record, the Tigers were competitive in matches throughout the season. They pushed Warrnambool within four goals in round one and Hamilton Kangaroos within three in round three. Those two sides are now finals-bound. Portland also fell just five goals short of North Warrnambool Eagles in round 14.
Overall grade: C
10th - one win, 17 losses, 43.5 per cent
Best win: Tasted success in round eight when they defeated Camperdown 49-33.
Areas to improve: Struggled to score - averaged a competition-low 28 goals per game - and was also leaky in defence, with only Camperdown conceding more per game. Need to add strength at both ends of the court to help their cause.
More: Tessa Allen in the midcourt was a standout for the Seagulls. Her aerobic capacity, passing and determination evident.
Overall grade: D
