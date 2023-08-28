The Voice referendum is the 'start of a conversation' for decisions being made for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, a south-west advocate says.
The federal government said the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice would be an independent and permanent advisory body providing advice to the government and parliament on matters affecting their lives.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to announce the referendum date on Wednesday, August 30.
Sheree Lowe, of Gunditjmara Country, said she was supportive of the yes vote but had mixed views around the decision.
"I think for me, and doing what we're doing now with the Treaty at a state level, the Voice is the start of the conversation and the process," she said.
"Without a Voice, who is the government talking to and how are they making decisions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people?"
Ms Lowe said it would be a missed opportunity if the referendum was lost.
"I think it will have a really significant impact - we have a big responsibility to not just think about the here and now but how do these decisions that we make impact future generations?" she said.
Two other south-west representatives supportive of the yes vote are Uncle Michael 'Mookeye' Bell and Eastern Maar representative and First Peoples' Assembly co-chair Rueben Berg.
Uncle Mookeye said it was good recognition for Aboriginal people to be inscribed into the Constitution.
"We're the oldest living culture in the world and we're not acknowledged in the Constitution - it's just that time to get it," he said.
"As Australians we should be acknowledging our First Peoples and the Constitution is our foundation document, so here's the opportunity to do it 'today'."
Uncle Mookeye said while the referendum was run by the federal government, it was the Treaty who encouraged the government to conduct the Yoorrook Justice Commission, the first formal truth-telling process into injustices experienced by First Peoples in Victoria.
"So they obviously listen to an elected voice by the First Nations people in the state of Victoria," he said.
Mr Berg said he was "100 per cent for the Voice".
"I think it's going to bring really powerful outcomes for our people," he said.
"We know when people who are most affected by something have a say in it, you get better outcomes."
Aunty Donna Wright, representing Heywood-based Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation in the Treaty, said while she was personally undecided, as an assembly member she saw the benefits.
"When you're in part of a structure that is progressing the rights and doing advocacy," she said.
"That's my right as an Aboriginal woman to have that position on a personal level, but I do understand when we're doing all of this we're leading some of those state level yarns here in Victoria."
Part of the process already in place is the Uluru Statement from the Heart which calls for there to be a First Nations Voice to be permanently included in the Constitution and the establishment of a Makarrata Commission to supervise agreement-making and truth-telling about the country's history.
A bill was passed in parliament in June to allow the referendum to be held later this year.
The government committed to holding the referendum between October and December 2023.
