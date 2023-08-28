South-west supporters of a First Nations voice to parliament are ramping up their efforts in the lead up to a national referendum.
'Warrnambool For Yes' head Jack Schiller said the group had more than 130 followers on Facebook and about 140 on Instagram after forming a fortnight ago.
He said the group was full of advocates keen to spread the word about a 'yes' vote in an upcoming referendum which would create an independent advisory body allowing First Nations people to have a say on matters which directly affect them.
"I don't think people know enough about the referendum anywhere, not just in Warrnambool," he said.
"It feels like a lot of people are very confused.
"We have about 50 volunteers or so who are about to start letter boxing and door knocking. We thought we'd start the group just to spread the word about the 'yes' vote and hopefully get 'yes' for Warrnambool."
Mr Schiller said volunteers were doing what they could to change "negative" public perceptions of the vote.
"We've been having meetings once every Wednesday where we just talk about what we're trying to achieve and what we can do to achieve that," he said.
"We're trying to set up a thing outside Kathmandu every Saturday and I'm also doing some training tomorrow to learn about door knocking from the main 'yes' group.
"We're talking to Uncle Lenny out at Framlingham and we're trying to organise a concert at the end of next month with Shane Howard and other people like that.
"We haven't decided on the details yet, but it's a little bit of a celebration of all the work we're going to be doing. There's no set goal, Uncle Lenny was really keen on getting people out there and having a good time and getting some good feelings out there about it because it's been a bit negative.
"We're really just trying to bring some positivity around it with the concert."
