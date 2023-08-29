A 10-month jail sentence didn't deter a Portland drug dealer from being caught with a "chemist shop of illegal drugs".
Brett Satchwell, also known as Warren, 45, pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 29, to trafficking methamphetamine and other drug offences.
The court heard the man was already on bail for unrelated offending when police raided his Portland home in July 2023.
A search of the property uncovered 69 grams of cannabis, four grams of the drug ice and numerous drugs of dependence, including Oxycodone - a strong and addictive pain relief.
Police also seized digital scales and a crossbow.
Satchwell was arrested, refused bail and has been in pre-sentence detention for more than 40 days.
In a plea hearing on Tuesday Vanessa Focken, representing Satchwell, said a correction order would allow her client to serve the rest of his sentence in the community while treating his mental health and drug abuse.
She urged the magistrate to consider an order, as opposed to a lengthy jail term, as Satchwell was at risk of losing his housing.
She said the man now appeared to understand his offending was wrong.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man had always been aware of the consequences of trafficking, having previously been jailed for 10 months for selling drugs.
He said despite that, the man was found with a "chemist shop of illegal drugs" and was now attempting to avoid jail.
"You knew full well the consequences... you went into this with your eyes wide open," he said.
He said Satchwell would surely be sick of the revolving door of prison.
He sentenced the man to six months' jail.
That will be followed by a 15-month order that will include treatment for drug abuse.
