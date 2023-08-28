WARRNAMBOOL trainer Ken Elford will run his consistent galloper Ashford Street in the $200,000 Group Three The Heath Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on Saturday following his third-placing in the Carlyon Stakes at Moonee Valley.
Ashford Street, under the urging of jockey Jamie Mott, finished more than two lengths behind Acromantula in last Saturday's feature sprint race.
Elford was contemplating running Ashford Street in a fortnight against star sprinter Giga Kick in the Group Two McEwen Stakes at the Valley but he's knocked that idea on the head.
"I thought about running in the McEwen, once I realised it was likely Giga Kick was going to run I dropped off that idea," he said.
"It's an easier option to run in this Saturday's The Heath Stakes at Caulfield. Ashford Street put in a brave performance running third on Saturday.
"He was in the worst part of the track but kept fighting. He just gives 100 per cent each time he goes around.
"Jamie Mott was really happy with the run by Ashford Street.
"I'm sure Ashford Street will be improved with the two runs under his belt. I think he'll keep on improving as we haven't done much work on the track with Ashford Street."
Elford said Ashford Street had pulled up well after his Carlyon run.
"My daughter Sophia and I were down at Warrnambool's main beach on Sunday with Ashford Street," he said.
"Ashford Street appears to have pulled up a million dollars from the run. He'll only have a light week this week to have him ready for Saturday's Heath Stakes."
Elford said Grandview Avenue, a half-brother to Ashford Street, was back in work and could have a run in a few weeks.
PASSIONATE Port Fairy racehorse owner Peter Balderstone is already thinking of the 2024 Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase for his jumper Brungle Bertie after the eight-year-old won the $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat on Sunday.
But Balderstone also has star sprinter Nature Strip on his mind.
The 86-year-old owns a 10 per cent share in Nature Strip who looks likely to return in the $1 million Concorde Stakes at Randwick on Saturday.
"It was a huge thrill that Brungle Bertie could win the Grand National Steeplechase," Balderstone said.
"It's extra special because I bred him at my property at the Wannon near Coleraine. I've been breeding horses for more than 40 years and to win a Grand National Steeplechase is very rewarding.
"Trainer Henry Dwyer said after Sunday's win we'll now get Brungle Bertie ready for a tilt at next year's Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase. It would be incredible if he could win a Grand Annual."
Balderstone is upbeat about Nature Strip's possible return in Saturday's Group Three race over 1000 metres.
"Trainer Chris Waller is happy with how Nature Strip is leading into the Concorde Stakes and that'll do me," he said.
"Chris is a master trainer and has done a great job with Nature Strip since he's been in his care."
Nature Strip has won 22 of his 43 starts and collected more than $20 million in prize-money for his connections.
PROMISING Warrnambool galloper Miso looks likely to resume at Geelong on Sunday.
Miso was scratched from a race at Moonee Valley on Saturday after the lightly-raced five-year-old drew a wide barrier.
Trainer Daniel Bowman said Miso had no hope from the bad gate.
"We had a bad barrier at the Valley and had no other option but to scratch," he said.
"We'll take Miso to Geelong next Sunday for his first-up run. I've been happy with how Miso has come back into work. I think he'll have a good campaign."
Miso has won three of his six starts and finished in the minor place-getters stall on two occasions.
PUNTERS who supported Warrnambool jumper Crosshill in Sunday's $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase were left with worthless tickets not long after the start of the 4500-metre race.
The stewards' report says Crosshill was slow to begin and jumped the first obstacle awkwardly and did the same at the second jump which resulted in the saddle of jumps jockey Ronan Short shifting badly to the near side.
Short was left with no other option but to pull up Crosshill near the 4000-metre mark. A post-race vet check revealed no abnormalities.
JAAZEB was a late scratching at the barriers at Morphettville on Saturday and popular Warrnambool apprentice jockey Tayla Childs is $1000 lighter in the pocket.
Childs, who was to ride Jaazeb, informed the starter before the race the vest she was wearing was not the one she weighted out with.
She added the vest she was wearing was significantly lighter than the one she weighted out with.
Childs said due to this she would weigh in under her declared weight. Acting on the notification and to avoid an unreasonable delay it was decided to scratch Jaazeb at the barriers.
Stewards took into account Childs' guilty plea and good riding record before handing down the $1000 penalty.
STEWARDS suspended two jockeys at Echuca on Saturday. Jack Hill and Liam Riordan were outed on different charges.
Hill was suspended after his ride on Diamond Luke for seven meetings on a whip infringement charge. Stewards found Hill used the whip two times more than permitted prior to the 100-metre mark.
His suspension began on August 28 and ends midnight September 2. Hill was also fined $200 for the indiscretion.
Riordan pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on I Am Sugoi.
He was outed for nine meetings. Riordan's time on the sidelines began on August 28 and ends midnight September 4. Stewards deemed the incident to be in the low range.
Jumps jockey Daryl Horner junior pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following his winning ride on El Diez in the Gotta Take Care Hurdle at Ballarat on Sunday. Horner was suspended for three high-weight jumps races with the dates to be confirmed once the new dates are released for the 2024-25 jumps season.
ENCAP: Huge run at Rosehill on Saturday. He came from well back in the field to run third in the 1300-metre race. He looks set for a big campaign.
PATRICK MOLONEY: Underrated jockey who doesn't get many opportunities because of weight issues but when he does get chances he can mix it with the best. Moloney showed his skills, booting home two winners at Echuca on Saturday.
UNITED NATIONS: Imported galloper who put in his best effort at his third run in Australia on Saturday. He made good ground before finishing in second spot in a 2500-metre race. He'll be improved with that run under his belt.
DENY KNOWLEDGE: Liked her win when resuming at the Valley. She's got a good second-up record and can be followed with confidence next time she supports silks.
