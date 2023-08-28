The Standard
Inside Racing: Ken Elford to run Ashford Street in $200,000 race

By Tim Auld
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:19pm, first published August 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Horse trainer Ken Elford has his eyes on a victory with Ashford Street. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Ken Elford will run his consistent galloper Ashford Street in the $200,000 Group Three The Heath Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on Saturday following his third-placing in the Carlyon Stakes at Moonee Valley.

