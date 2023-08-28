A bee's work is never done with new task at hand

A new study has shown humankind's reliance on the humble bee is greater than ever.
As well as pollinating our plants and producing honey, bees are now playing a key role in reducing the impact of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
Research by scientists by Macquarie University scientists has revealed honey bees have been commandeered to gathered vital information about how AMR spreads.
The World Health Organisation estimates 700,000 people globally die each year from AMR, or drug-resistant diseases.
Given their interaction with contaminants in soil, dust, air, water and pollen while they forage, bees are being used as the environmental proxy to gather data on AMR. This interaction is also predominantly in human environments.
The bee's limited lifespan, a period of just four weeks, also hits the research target, with what a bee has on board likely to be in real-time.
Macquarie University's School of Natural Sciences author Kara Fry examined 18 hives from citizen-scientist beekeepers.
Ms Fry said the study found more than 80 per cent of the bees sampled across all hives were positive for one or more antimicrobial resistance targets.
The research team was looking for genetic elements called Class 1 integrons, which are key drivers of resistance to antibiotics. Toxic metals, such as lead, and waterbodies that collect run off, were also targeted.
The misuse and overuse of antimicrobial products was a key producer of AMR.
"As humans have released their own bacteria into the environment, Class 1 integrons have spread into other natural systems," Ms Fry said.
"You can find them in really diverse spaces.
"As anticipated, our study data showed that residential and industrial areas were impacted very heavily with environmental lead, with greater concentrations in more densely populated areas."
